F1 pundit hints at RIFT between Hamilton and Wolff over Mercedes struggles
F1 pundit hints at RIFT between Hamilton and Wolff over Mercedes struggles
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has noted that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have different opinions on the performance of the W15.
Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his Mercedes machinery since the beginning of the ground effect era, having not won a race since Jeddah in 2021.
READ MORE: Perez reveals impact Verstappen EXIT would have on Red Bull
The struggles have continued into 2024, as Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 in Australia, lining up 11th for the race.
The 39-year-old, who will join Ferrari in 2025 to partner Charles Leclerc, has not qualified above eighth so far this season.
Kravitz notes Wolff and Hamilton differing opinions
Despite the difficulties present in the car and the fact that they seem to be a way behind rivals Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is still remaining optimistic that the team can improve and turn things around.
But speaking on Ted’s Notebook after qualifying in Melbourne, Kravitz noted that Wolff and Hamilton seem to disagree over their feelings about the car, with Hamilton making his discontent evidently clear.
“I thought it was optimistic for Toto Wolff to say that he still believes that this car is somehow going to get there,” said Kravitz.
READ MORE: Hamilton's Mercedes commitment discussed by team-mate amid Ferrari switch
“Clearly, I don’t think Lewis Hamilton believes it. I think Lewis Hamilton believes that it’s cursed with the same bad handling characteristics, especially at the rear of the car, that last year’s car and the car before it had as well.
“Clearly this car is still not right.”
READ MORE: F1 team in 'advanced talks' with legendary Red Bull designer
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen exit rumors intensify as F1 team boss hints at 'talks'
- 20 minutes ago
Hamilton's 'A class' talent SHOCKS fans during US trip
- 1 uur geleden
Norris on F1 rival: You're 'silly' if you underrate him
- 2 uur geleden
F1 pundit hints at RIFT between Hamilton and Wolff over Mercedes struggles
- 3 uur geleden
F1 pit stop strategy breakdown: The undercut and overcut explained
- Yesterday 20:00
Brundle in BOLD Sainz claim as Ferrari man is tipped to challenge Verstappen
- Yesterday 19:00