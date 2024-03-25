F1 team in 'advanced talks' with legendary Red Bull designer

It has been reported that Red Bull chief engineer Adrian Newey is in talks to join rivals Ferrari.

It comes as the situation surrounding the team and the allegations against Christian Horner continues to hang over them as F1 heads to Australia.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

However, the matter is still far from resolved following the 50-year-old’s accuser filing a compliant to the FIA and appealing the decision by her employers.

The Christian Horner saga continues to hang over Red Bull

Max Verstappen has continued his dominance on track

Newey 'closes in' on Ferrari deal

The situation has led to rumours of a mass exodus of key personnel from the team, including 80-year-old legendary figure Helmut Marko.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen has also been linked with a move away, after his father Jos Verstappen had a ‘falling out’ with Horner in Bahrain and the supposed clause in the Dutchman’s contract that will allow him to leave immediately if Horner or Marko depart.

Another key figure linked with a Red Bull departure is Newey, who has been with the team since 2006 and has designed the cars that has secured the team’s six constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ world championships with Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move away from the team

Now, it has been reported by German publication Bild Sport that the 65-year-old is in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to join Ferrari.

The outlet claim that Newey is closing in on a deal with the Maranello squad as team principal Frederic Vasseur begins to build the foundations for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

The rumours have been escalated by reports that Newey has previously stated that he will like to work with Hamilton and Ferrari at some point in his career before he retires.

