F1 Commentator warns Red Bull over Horner's 'drained energy levels'

F1 pundit David Croft has pointed out that the Christian Horner saga could have long-term side effects for Red Bull.

The team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by Red Bull at the end of February.

The Milton Keynes based outfit is yet to achieve anything worse than a one-two so far in 2024 and have been faced with little pressure by their rivals.

Max Verstappen is gunning for a record matching tenth consecutive race victory at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend – a feat he achieved just last year.

But off the track, rumours of possible departures swirling around the paddock will have shown that for all they are an exceptional unit – they could yet fall apart.

David Croft is an F1 commentator for Sky

Christian Horner has been at Red Bull for 19 years

Max Verstappen has already won ten races in a row

Croft: That might take a toll

It’s something that F1 pundit David Croft is wary of as the 24-race Formula 1 season progresses.

“But if there’s a lot going on in the background that is grabbing the attention and draining the energy levels, that might take a toll eventually,” he told Fox Sports Australia.

“It’s a long, long season ahead. Marko, at the end of the day, is the guy who has guided Max Verstappen in Formula 1 and throughout his time in Formula 1.

“Marko has that special relationship with the drivers because that’s his job. That is his purpose. Christian Horner’s future is subject to the results of that appeal. I’m sure it would take a toll, not just on Christian, but his family as well.”

If the Austrian team are able to continue this vein of form for as much as the next two months, both championships could be over within the blink of an eye.

But their rivals are closing in quickly, as Ferrari showed in qualifying in Australia, and with a few incidents, could apply pressure for a race win soon.

