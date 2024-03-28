close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit

Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit

Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit

Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit

Reports suggest that Red Bull's Christian Horner has already identified a potential replacement for Max Verstappen amid speculation about the world champion's future.

According to German newspaper Bild, while Verstappen is under contract until 2028, Aston Martin is believed to be eyeing him ahead of a possible Aramco takeover.

READ MORE: F1 winner believes Horner 'close to DESTROYING' team he built

Mercedes' Toto Wolff also favours Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.

Verstappen, a three-time champion with Red Bull, is the favourite to secure a fourth title this year despite impending engine regulation changes in 2026.

Alex Albon is said to be on Horner's list of potential Verstappen replacements

Plenty of potential suitors

Horner apparently sees Williams driver Alex Albon as a potential successor.

Albon's strong performances last season have reignited Red Bull's interest.

Other contenders include McLaren's Oscar Piastri, and there's speculation about a possible pursuit of Fernando Alonso.

However, former Toro Rosso team-mate Carlos Sainz might not be interested, as Ferrari has secured Hamilton.

Red Bull's decision hinges on Verstappen's potential departure and the search for a replacement with the capability to compete at the highest level.

READ MORE: Perez reveals impact Verstappen EXIT would have on Red Bull

Related

Verstappen exit rumors intensify as F1 team boss hints at 'talks'
Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen exit rumors intensify as F1 team boss hints at 'talks'

  • Today 00:00
Verstappen told rival team would be a 'very good alternative' amid Red Bull exit links
Max Verstappen

Verstappen told rival team would be a 'very good alternative' amid Red Bull exit links

  • Yesterday 16:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Alonso clarifies F1 future amid links Mercedes links

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 icon admits he prefers 'more interesting' rival racing series

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit explains why Hamilton may STRUGGLE at Ferrari next year

  • Today 03:00
GPFans Feature

How Red Bull's biggest vulnerability could cost them dearly this season

  • Today 02:00
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo 'unfollowed' by team member as RB drama continues

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x