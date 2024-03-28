Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit
Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit
Reports suggest that Red Bull's Christian Horner has already identified a potential replacement for Max Verstappen amid speculation about the world champion's future.
According to German newspaper Bild, while Verstappen is under contract until 2028, Aston Martin is believed to be eyeing him ahead of a possible Aramco takeover.
READ MORE: F1 winner believes Horner 'close to DESTROYING' team he built
Mercedes' Toto Wolff also favours Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.
Verstappen, a three-time champion with Red Bull, is the favourite to secure a fourth title this year despite impending engine regulation changes in 2026.
Plenty of potential suitors
Horner apparently sees Williams driver Alex Albon as a potential successor.
Albon's strong performances last season have reignited Red Bull's interest.
Other contenders include McLaren's Oscar Piastri, and there's speculation about a possible pursuit of Fernando Alonso.
However, former Toro Rosso team-mate Carlos Sainz might not be interested, as Ferrari has secured Hamilton.
Red Bull's decision hinges on Verstappen's potential departure and the search for a replacement with the capability to compete at the highest level.
READ MORE: Perez reveals impact Verstappen EXIT would have on Red Bull
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner draws up Verstappen replacement shortlist ahead of possible Red Bull exit
- 1 uur geleden
Alonso clarifies F1 future amid links Mercedes links
- 2 uur geleden
F1 icon admits he prefers 'more interesting' rival racing series
- 3 uur geleden
F1 pundit explains why Hamilton may STRUGGLE at Ferrari next year
- Today 03:00
How Red Bull's biggest vulnerability could cost them dearly this season
- Today 02:00
Ricciardo 'unfollowed' by team member as RB drama continues
- Today 01:00