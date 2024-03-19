Ricciardo makes SHOCKING admission on McLaren stint

VCARB star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on just how bad his mental state had got while driving for McLaren.

The Australian left the papaya team in 2022 and spent the first half of 2023 in a reserve role at Red Bull before replacing Nyck de Vries at the team then known as AlphaTauri.

Ahead of this season, the team-mate battle between the Australian and Yuki Tsunoda was one of the most anticipated battles on the grid, with a potential seat at Red Bull up for grabs, but those hopes have seemingly dissipated for now.

For Ricciardo, it represents a second period in the last two years when his position in the sport has been in doubt, following a tumultuous final year at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda start a new era with RB

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by McLaren in 2022

Ricciardo's poor period of results

Ricciardo was released from his McLaren contract a year early in 2022, following a plethora of poor results in comparison to young team-mate Lando Norris.

He started the 2023 season without a full-time racing seat but, midway through the season, was thrown a lifeline back with the team with whom he started his F1 career in 2011.

“From mid-2022 I actually no longer had a job,” Ricciardo told The Age.

“I didn't know what to do, I really had to do my best to enjoy it. I struggled a lot with my motivation, I actually just wanted it to be over."

Ricciardo then spoke about how the opportunity presented to him at the Faenza-based team buoyed his demeanour.

“I had energy again, I wanted to bring the old me back. Racing and training are the priority now, everything else will come later.

“When I came back last year I was really happy because I could fully focus on that. I fell in love with the sport again.

“The year has started a bit slowly, but it's only two races,” Ricciardo explained, talking about his indifferent start to 2024. “I know how quickly that can change.”

