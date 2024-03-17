Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in Ferrari move

One of Lewis Hamilton's much iconic Formula 1 relationships looks set to end this coming winter with his move to Ferrari.

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington has been Hamilton's senior race engineer for over a decade, delivering advice over team radio - including the famous 'hammer time' note.

When Hamilton announced his shock switch to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, attentions quickly jumped to who may or may not be joining him from the Brackley-based outfit, who have experienced two full seasons of underachievement.

Unfortunately for the 39-year-old, it appears that long-time friend Bonnington will not be joining him, with there being a reported 'anti-poaching' clause in his contract.

Peter Bonnington and Lewis Hamilton work closely

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton set to be given new race engineer

It's looking likely that Hamilton will, instead, be guided through his races with the Maranello-based team by a man who was Sebastian Vettel's race engineer for the six seasons that the German was with Ferrari.

Riccardo Adami has more recently been working with outgoing Ferrari man Carlos Sainz, and also helped British starlet Ollie Bearman claim his first points in the sport on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia.

It's been reported by Italian Publication Funo Analisi Tecnica that Adami is 'sufficiently prepared' to take the role as Hamilton's race engineer.

It appears that Ferrari are willing to pair up Adami with one of the most successful drivers of all time, with Hamilton apparently 'appreciative' of the solution, being resigned to the fact that he will no longer have 'Bono' in his ear.

