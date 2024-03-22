F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage

The Australian Grand Prix marks the third round of the F1 world championship and you can find out here all the details on how to watch practice on TV in your region.

Albert Park in Melbourne is the next stop on the calendar as the F1 circus rolls on in its record-breaking 24-race season as Max Verstappen targets a fourth world championship.

The opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia painted a picture of Red Bull dominance, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing back-to-back 1-2 finishes in both races. This leaves the reigning champions firmly atop the constructors' championship with 87 points.

Ferrari have managed to scrape together 49 points, clinging to second place, while McLaren sit in third with 28 points. Mercedes, still grappling with car issues, trails behind with 26 points.

Will Red Bull continue their relentless run at the front of the pack? Can Ferrari find a way to bridge the gap? Or will another team emerge as a surprise contender? Today's practice sessions will offer a first glimpse of how the cars are performing on the unique demands of Albert Park.

Now here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the three practice sessions, including times and broadcast information.

Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 22, 2024

Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 9:30pm Thursday

United States (CDT): 8:30pm Thursday

United States (PDT): 6:30pm Thursday

UK time (GMT): 1:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday

South Africa: 3:30am Thursday



Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 22, 2024

Local time (Australia): 4pm Friday

United States (EDT): 1am Friday

United States (CDT): 12am Friday

United States (PDT): 10pm Thursday

UK time (GMT): 5am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday

South Africa: 7am Friday



Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024

Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday

South Africa: 3:30am Friday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

