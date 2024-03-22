F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
The Australian Grand Prix marks the third round of the F1 world championship and you can find out here all the details on how to watch practice on TV in your region.
Albert Park in Melbourne is the next stop on the calendar as the F1 circus rolls on in its record-breaking 24-race season as Max Verstappen targets a fourth world championship.
The opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia painted a picture of Red Bull dominance, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing back-to-back 1-2 finishes in both races. This leaves the reigning champions firmly atop the constructors' championship with 87 points.
Ferrari have managed to scrape together 49 points, clinging to second place, while McLaren sit in third with 28 points. Mercedes, still grappling with car issues, trails behind with 26 points.
Will Red Bull continue their relentless run at the front of the pack? Can Ferrari find a way to bridge the gap? Or will another team emerge as a surprise contender? Today's practice sessions will offer a first glimpse of how the cars are performing on the unique demands of Albert Park.
Now here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the three practice sessions, including times and broadcast information.
Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 22, 2024
Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (CDT): 8:30pm Thursday
United States (PDT): 6:30pm Thursday
UK time (GMT): 1:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday
South Africa: 3:30am Thursday
Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 22, 2024
Local time (Australia): 4pm Friday
United States (EDT): 1am Friday
United States (CDT): 12am Friday
United States (PDT): 10pm Thursday
UK time (GMT): 5am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday
South Africa: 7am Friday
Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday
South Africa: 3:30am Friday
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
