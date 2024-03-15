America's F1 team find 'GOLD DUST' after major result

Haas F1 team boss Ayao Komatsu has hailed the team’s miracle performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a shock result.

The American outfit finished last in the 2023 constructors’ standings, amounting just 12 points across 23 races.

Their car struggled almost everywhere – particularly in race trim, where the VF23 was terrible at treating its tyres right.

They worked hard over the winter under their new boss in Komatsu, attacking their real issues, and appear to have made significant progress.

A tenth placed finish for Nico Hulkenberg at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix outlines just how far they have come already – picking up a point which sees them sit sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Haas picked up a vital point in Jeddah

Nico Hulkenberg leads Haas' charge

Komatsu: It's like a gold dust

Speaking to Autosport, Komatsu described how priceless the result was to the team in Jeddah after an inspired performance by both Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

“It's incredibly important, it's like a gold dust,” he said.

“We've got the top five teams and then we are effectively competing for P10, one point, with so many other people, so everything has to be perfect.

“I'm so happy for the team, everyone's done their bit. Operationally, as a race team it was close to perfection.”

They now turn their attention to the Australian Grand Prix as they aim to sustain their position in the championship.

An experienced driver pairing of Hulkenberg and Magnussen should help them as they try and make up for the gap between themselves and the top five teams.

