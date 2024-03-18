close global

LEGENDARY pop artists to headline famous F1 race

Two legendary artists of the pop world will be headlining a concert at a Formula 1 grand prix later on in 2024.

The Canadian Grand Prix is set to take place between 7-9 June at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve – an infamous street circuit which always throws up thrills and spills.

This year, it will be hosting a concert on its grounds on the Friday and Saturday of the race weekend.

Headlining on 7th June will be The Chainsmokers, while Pitbull will lead on 8th June to form a star-studded line-up.

Canada brings the star factor

Tickets start at around $90 and go anywhere up to around $200 for each day, with VIP packages on offer too.

It’s likely that the Formula 1 grid will have been shaken up by then, as the European leg of the seasons signals the start of most teams’ upgrade path.

Who knows – the Canadian Grand Prix may be the day that the likes of Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso or George Russell can stand on the top step of the podium and end their respective win droughts.

The news was confirmed on Instagram as the stars prepare to hit the streets of Montreal.

