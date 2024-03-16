F1 star initiates 'negotiations' with Mercedes

It is being reported that negotiations have started between Mercedes and one star Formula 1 driver.

The Silver Arrows are searching for Lewis Hamilton's replacement, with the seven-time champion set to join rivals Ferrari in 2025.

READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen

The sensational move means that Sainz will leave the Maranello squad after four seasons – which has seen him grab his two victories in F1 – and is left without a seat for 2025.

The Spaniard has been previously linked with a move to Audi for the 2026 season and has been one of the names mentioned in the running to take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes.

Mercedes are looking for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Several star names have been mentioned in the running for the seat

Sainz begins negotiations with Mercedes

The Brackley-based squad has been linked with a number of drivers, including young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli and shockingly Max Verstappen in the midst on the controversy surrounding Red Bull and Christian Horner.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said that the team may have to come to a decision about the vacant seat after the opening rounds of the season, and according to Corriere dello Sport, negotiations have begun with Sainz over a move to the team.

While Sainz Jr was out of action in Jeddah with appendicitis, his father Carlos Sainz Sr and his manager Carlos Orono were spotted coming out of Mercedes’ hospitality over the weekend.

It is believed that negotiations have started between the two parties after Sainz’ entourage ‘spoke in length’ with Wolff in the hospitality area.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership

Carlos Sainz has reportedly begun negotiations with Mercedes

It should be noted however that the Spaniard has previously played down these rumours, saying that it is common for his father to talk with other team bosses.

Speaking prior to the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Sainz said: "If you saw, my dad went to say hello to [Red Bull chief] Helmut Marko.

"You need to remember he has a great relationship with him in the same way we have a good relationship with Toto.

“With everyone in the grid it is normal at this stage of the year. But also, we haven’t seen each other for three or four months or so you’re going say hello to each other.”

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc F1 pole positions: Woeful win record starting first

Related