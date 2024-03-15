Drive to Survive STAR shares Mercedes seat verdict
A favourite with Drive to Survive audiences has given his take on who he thinks should replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.
Hamilton made the announcement he was moving to Ferrari in February, shocking the F1 paddock and the world.
Since then driver market speculation has been relentless, with people desperate to discover who will obtain the coveted Mercedes seat.
Big names such as Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and young talent Kimi Andrea Antonelli have all been attached to the team.
Even Max Verstappen has been linked to the seat, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating publicly how keen he is to sign the three-time world champion.
Guenther Steiner gives his pick for Mercedes seat
However, former Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner has thrown a new name into the mix.
“If I were team boss at Mercedes, I wouldn’t say no to Nico Hülkenberg either,” Steiner said in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de.
Haas driver, Nico Hulkenberg was the best of the rest at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, finishing 10th and scoring a single point.
His former boss was full of praise for his performance and Hülkenberg's talents as a driver.
“When you see what he did again, it was very cool.
“He was often underestimated and he was usually in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe he'll be in the right place at the right time."
