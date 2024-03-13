Haas boss insists 'special' driver deserves big F1 chance
Haas team principal, Ayao Komatsu, has put the pressure on his drivers after admitting Oliver Bearman deserves a chance to compete in F1.
The British superstar made his debut at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, placing P7, after holding off Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton until the last lap.
Bearman, who races with Prema in F2, is also reserve driver for Haas, and has driven for the American team in recent time fuelling speculation that he could drive for the team in the future. After Kevin Magnussen’s swarm of penalties in Saudi Arabia, people are speculating whether the youngster may replace him at Haas.
Komatsu has his say on Bearman’s futureThe Haas team principal has demonstrated his support for Bearman, but played down the rumours he could replace Kevin Magnussen.
"He deserves a chance next year, I guess," Komatsu said in an interview with Motorsport.com.
"But penalty aside, Kev's done fantastic today. Nico delivered as well. So how can I sit here and say, Bearman is 'our driver for next year'?
“Based on today's performance, it's Nico and Kevin."
Komatsu also explained how the 18 year-old's performance in Saudi did not come as a surprise to him.
"Of course, we ran him in Mexico FP1 and Abu Dhabi and straight away it was totally clear to me and most of us that he is something special.”
"It's not just the speed. It's the total package and he understands the objectives, he handled himself very well. Even during a run, he's able to sort of absorb the information from the previous lap and then make minor adjustments to make the next step better. "He just showed maturity straight away as if he's been doing it for some years."
