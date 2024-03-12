Netflix CANCEL Drive to Survive style show

Netflix could cancel the show of a Drive to Survive rival after just two seasons due to poor ratings and a lack of access at the top of the sport.

Break Point, which had the same production team as the Formula 1 show struggled to take off and failed to achieve good ratings and has now been cut according to The Sunday Times.

They failed to cover the major events in the tennis world due to their poor behind the scenes coverage, such as Novak Djokovic’s failed attempt to enter the Australian Open.

Formula 1's Drive to Survive has been incredibly successful

The Tennis Break looks set to be cut by Netflix after two seasons

Tennis fails to emulate F1 success

After being announced in January 2022, shortly after Drive to Survive’s incredible season four, the show premiered in 2023 and came back for season two in January 2024.

Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff were two of the stars picked for season one, which failed to take off in the end.

Their low audience figures could result in the streaming platform from dropping the show without dramatic improvement.

