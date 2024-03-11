Sky F1 pundit names 'incredible' Bearman quality after debut

Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has hailed one part of Ollie Bearman's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix debut that impressed her.

The 18-year-old Bearman made his Formula 1 outing in Jeddah - a notoriously difficult circuit to get up to speed at due to its high-speed nature.

READ MORE: Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

The young Brit thoroughly impressed, missing out on Q3 by just three hundredths of a second on Friday, before beating seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the race on Saturday.

Bearman finished seventh, picking up his first points in F1 having previously only taken part in practice sessions on two occasions in 2023.

Ollie Bearman debuted in Saudi Arabia

The 18-year-old finished seventh in the race

Bearman's mature display

The 18-year-old became the third-youngest driver in F1 history to compete in a race, as well as the youngest Brit.

He has previously highlighted 2025 as a real opportunity for him to gain a full-time seat in the sport and, with 14 drivers due to be out of contract at the end of this season, his performance in Jeddah may well have forced himself into consideration for a number of teams.

Now, Collins has revealed that his personality throughout the weekend really impressed her, highlighting his self-awareness for improvement.

"It's just incredible he's being self-critical of himself," she told Sky Sports F1 during the weekend.

"That will stand him in good stead for the future."

READ MORE: Pit-stop disasters and Hamilton gesture - 5 things you may have missed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related