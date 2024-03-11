Red Bull chief breaks silence on team's demands

Red Bull Racing’s parent company’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has spoken out about the team’s success amid the drama off the track.

Max Verstappen grabbed his second win of the season and his ninth consecutive victory in F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team-mate Sergio Perez securing their second 1-2 finish in a row.

But while the team have continued from where they left off in 2023 on the track, it has been a turbulent start to 2024 off of it, as the racing action has been overshadowed by the investigation into team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing in Bahrain by Red Bull GmbH after an internal investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in Saudi Arabia

Sergio Perez completed the team's second 1-2 of the season

Mintzlaff breaks silence on Red Bull drama

A leaked document containing messages supposedly sent by the 50-year-old brought the issue back to the surface and has since seen Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen have a falling out with the team boss, Horner’s accuser be suspended by the team and even rumours that Helmut Marko could also face suspension.

The news surrounding Marko has prompted speculation that Max Verstappen could depart the team if he leaves, but Mintzlaff has said that it is imperative that Red Bull continue to achieve success on the racing side of the operation.

The allegations against Christian Horner continue to dominate F1

Speaking with Sky Germany after the race in Jeddah, when asked by Peter Hardenacke about the importance of being successful in the current situation, he said: “Absolutely important. Second race, second victory.

“Of course we kind of expected that. It's great for the drivers that we can continue this, especially after the strong season we had last year. We have a great car and two great drivers and we are very happy about that.

“The season has only just begun, it's the second race, but that's what we wanted. Of course the fans might wish it were different, but we want to win and have the best car and apparently we have that.”

