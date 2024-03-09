F1 team had to make FIA APPEAL to race in Saudi Arabia

Kick Sauber were forced to appeal to the FIA for permission for Zhou Guanyu to race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after he failed to set a time in qualifying.

Max Verstappen cruised to pole in the Friday session, with Charles Leclerc setting himself up to start alongside him in Jeddah.

READ MORE: F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis

But it was another disastrous qualifying for Stake as both cars were knocked out in Q1 for the second race in a row.

Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily in FP3 and the damage done to his car meant that the mechanics could only get him out of the garage to set a time in qualifying with minutes to go.

Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily in FP3 in Jeddah

Zhou failed to set a time in qualifying

Sauber appeal to FIA

The Chinese driver missed the line to set a hot lap by mere seconds, meaning that he failed to register a time.

As a result, the team were forced to appeal to the stewards to let Zhou start the race, despite not setting a qualifying time within 107% of the fastest time set in Q1 – that coming from Verstappen.

The Chinese driver will start the race after an successful appeal

After hearing the appeal from Stake F1 team, the stewards granted permission for car 24 – Zhou – to start the race as he had set satisfactory lap times during practice in Jeddah, in accordance with Article 39.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Zhou started from the back of the grid and worked his way through the field until a botched pitstop sent him to the back of the finishing pack once again.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

Related