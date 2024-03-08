Saudi Arabian GP session RED FLAGGED after huge crash

Running was cut off in FP3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix thanks to a huge accident bringing out a red flag.

Zhou Guanyu lost control of his car at high speed in Turn Seven, spinning and smashing into the barriers to halt the session for over ten minutes.

Zhou was able to climb from the wreckage and inform his team he was ok: "Sorry mate, I lost the car. Yep, sorry I don't know what happened. Otherwise I am ok," he said over his team radio.

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman replaces Sainz

Zhou Guanyu suffered a major accident in FP3

The Chinese driver was ok following the crash

The session resumed with six minutes left to run

Zhou major crash

With 16 minutes left of the session at the time of the crash, just over 10 minutes was spent fixing the barrier and clearing the track before the session was resumed with five minutes to run.

18 cars took to the track to frantically get one final lap in before the end of the session, with Zhou and Logan Sargeant not going back out - the latter due to damaging his steering at the front left earlier on.

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets at the end of the session, followed by Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

Related