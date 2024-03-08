F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman replaces Sainz
Ferrari rookie Oliver Bearman put in an impressive showing on very little notice in FP3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the team making the call on Friday morning.
The young Brit was drafted in to replace Carlos Sainz, who was diagnosed with appendicitis and was whisked off to hospital for surgery.
Already in a tough spot with no preparation time, Bearman's one hour of running was cut short when Zhou Guanyu smashed into the barriers at turn seven, writing off nearly 15 minutes of the session under a red flag.
Zhou wasn't the only driver to damage his car in the session, with Logan Sargeant clipping the wall on the inside of a corner and damaging his left front - telling his engineers he was unable to turn left.
At the top of the timing sheets, Max Verstappen put in two impressive laps on the soft tyres to ease ahead of his rivals.
F1 FP3 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.412sec
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.196sec
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.494sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.552sec
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.559sec
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.626sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.715sec
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.801sec
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.856sec
10. Oliver Bearman [Ferrari] - +0.894sec
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.073sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.134sec
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.160sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.163sec
15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.263sec
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.328sec
17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.396sec
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.671sec
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.327sec
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - No Time
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
