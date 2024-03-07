F1 confirm HUGE fan favorite feature will return

One of the biggest disappointments of the 2024 season so far has been the absence of George Russell's signature pose in the title montage.

The Brit's T-pose became one of the season's biggest memes right away, being photoshopped into just about every situation imaginable.

However, the 2024 introduction scenes saw a much more serious-looking Russell simply walking up to the camera with a deadpan expression, sending Mercedes' social media team - and indeed fans - into a period of mourning.

Now, it appears as though the iconic pose is back, although not in its usual pre-race slot.

READ MORE: Hamilton drove F1 car with butt cheek in MIDAIR

George Russell has become well-liked on social media

George Russell alongside team-mate Lewis Hamilton

Russell meme-making returns

F1 took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that Russell did in fact recreate the pose in the 2024 shoot having previously admitted nerves ahead of the event, not knowing what to do to follow it up.

Unfortunately for fans but perhaps not for Russell, F1 ended up using a pretty dull pose for the official title sequence, giving Mercedes' social media team a lot of work to do to market their meme king.

However, an up-to-date version of the iconic pose is now available courtesy of F1's X account, complete with the Brit's latest hairstyle.

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on BLOCKBUSTER Ferrari switch

Related