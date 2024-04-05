Mercedes F1 star makes NEW driver claim

While it might be all change on the driver front for Mercedes in 2025, there's an air of expectation for them to improve.

Star driver Lewis Hamilton's departure has rocked their boat and they must find a suitable replacement that will be able to work alongside George Russell and maintain the peace within the team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly expressed his admiration for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while whispers also point towards established names like two-time world champion Fernando Alonso or Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

But regardless of who ultimately joins the Silver Arrows, Russell expects the team to treat drivers equally when handing out upgrades.

Russell: "That's always the way at Mercedes"

According to motorsport.com, Russell shed light on the team's commitment to driver equality, a factor he believes will be crucial moving forward.

"The working relationship with everybody within Mercedes is like nothing has changed whatsoever," he said.

"The team have been so great and given us both equal opportunities. It's always been that from the outset.

"Whenever upgrades are bringing to the car, it's going to both of us at the same time, whereas other teams it goes to one before the other. And that's always the way at Mercedes."

Russell's confidence in the team extends into the future, regardless of who joins him in the Silver Arrows garage next season.

"They want to give both drivers the best chance of achieving the best result and going into next year," he continued. "No matter who my team-mate is going to be, that will still continue to be the same."

