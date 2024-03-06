close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen will not be present at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old has recently found himself embroiled in the saga surrounding Christian Horner, having revealed that he and the Red Bull team principal had a falling out during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen speaks out on 'Horner leak' rumors

Speculation had previously spread suggesting that the Dutchman's relationship with Horner was patchy allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at the Red Bull boss were made public.

Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal Red Bull investigation, and has vehemently denied the claims throughout the 'process'.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull
Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner have suffered a dent in their relationship of late
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen to miss race weekend

Verstappen will miss all of the action at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to taking part in a rally, with the Dutchman still a keen racing driver.

It had previously been revealed that the 52-year-old met up with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Bahrain, with rumours surrounding his son's future with the world champions rife following the Horner situation.

Verstappen Jr. will hope to continue his eight-race winning run stretching back to last season in Jeddah this coming weekend.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Toto Wolff Bahrain Grand Prix Jos Verstappen
Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations

  • Yesterday 17:57
Marko's 13-second Red Bull sacking details REVEALED
F1 News & Gossip

Marko's 13-second Red Bull sacking details REVEALED

  • March 5, 2024 19:57

Latest News

GPFans Feature

Is Liberty Media's $4.4 BILLION safe with F1?

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Perez makes STUNNING F1 championship-winning claim against Verstappen

  • 3 uur geleden
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Williams' other US star who has never been to a Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations

  • Yesterday 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x