Drive to Survive legend reveals how he responded to Haas axing

He suddenly has a wealth of time on his hands following Haas’ decision to not retain him beyond the 2023 season, where they finished last in the constructors’ championship.

Gene Haas decided that a new direction was required for the team, installing Ayao Komatsu as the new boss and guiding Steiner away from the near decade long project.

Ayao Komatsu has taken over as Haas boss

Steiner and Komatsu on the Haas pitwall in 2023

Guenther Steiner went hiking over the winter

Steiner enjoys time away form F1

On the grid before the Bahrain Grand Prix, Steiner revealed to Sky Sports exactly how he spent his downtime over the winter.

“Some of the time, yeah [I do] a little bit of whatever I can [hiking and fishing],” he said.

“I was back home with the family for two months which was good and then came out for a quick trip here and go back in three hours, I’m back on a plane back to the States.”

Expect to see Steiner appearing on TV a whole lot more this season, as he transitions from the media to the reporting side of the sport.

His former team showed an impressive improvement in Bahrain, so for now it appears that both sides are happy after their split.

