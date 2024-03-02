Drive to Survive legend reveals how he responded to Haas axing
Guenther Steiner has discussed how he filled his time during the Formula 1 winter break after leaving his post as team principal of Haas.
The Italian-American flew to Bahrain to appear on German TV with RTL,
He suddenly has a wealth of time on his hands following Haas’ decision to not retain him beyond the 2023 season, where they finished last in the constructors’ championship.
Gene Haas decided that a new direction was required for the team, installing Ayao Komatsu as the new boss and guiding Steiner away from the near decade long project.
On the grid before the Bahrain Grand Prix, Steiner revealed to Sky Sports exactly how he spent his downtime over the winter.
“Some of the time, yeah [I do] a little bit of whatever I can [hiking and fishing],” he said.
“I was back home with the family for two months which was good and then came out for a quick trip here and go back in three hours, I’m back on a plane back to the States.”
Expect to see Steiner appearing on TV a whole lot more this season, as he transitions from the media to the reporting side of the sport.
His former team showed an impressive improvement in Bahrain, so for now it appears that both sides are happy after their split.
Steiner enjoys time away form F1
