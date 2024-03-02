close global

Stroll mocked after drawing first yellow flag of 2024 after ONE CORNER

Lance Stroll has had a nightmare start to the 2024 season, following up his Q2 exit on Friday with a first-corner spin in Saturday's race.

The Canadian had actually gotten away well off the start line, passing Nico Hulkenberg - only to get a tap from the Haas through the apex of the first corner, pitching him into a spin.

This brought out the first yellow flag of the season, following three practice sessions and qualifying which were pretty lacking in incidents.

Max Verstappen managed to get away fastest on the first lap of the race, racing away from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as two drivers came together into turn one at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It marks a frustrating start to the season for Aston Martin who had hopes of competing for points with both cars at the Sakhir circuit.

Lance Stroll returns for his fourth season with Aston Martin in 2024
Lance Stroll's father - Lawrence, owns Aston Martin

Stroll in the bad books

Now in his eighth Formula 1 season, Stroll is attracting the attention of fans who believe that there are better options for Aston Martin to partner Fernando Alonso with.

He endured a tough 2023 season, and it appears that this year has started on a similarly difficult note just a matter of seconds in.

Over on the social media platform X, multiple punters can be see making jokes about Stroll’s early collision in Bahrain.

x