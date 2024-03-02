close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Infamous F1 star makes BRAVE return to key Bahrain spot

Infamous F1 star makes BRAVE return to key Bahrain spot

Infamous F1 star makes BRAVE return to key Bahrain spot

Infamous F1 star makes BRAVE return to key Bahrain spot

Romain Grosjean has posted a picture online of his return to the scene of his infamous crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean's Haas hit a barrier at high speed on the first lap of the race, leading to one of the scariest sights in modern Formula 1 history.

After a collision with Daniil Kvyat's AlphaTauri, the car broke in two and burst into flames.

Despite the intense fireball, Grosjean miraculously managed to extricate himself from the cockpit, climbing over the guardrail to safety. Shortly after, medical personnel escorted him to an ambulance, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Remarkably, considering the severity of the crash, the now-Indy Car driver sustained relatively minor injuries. Apart from minor burns, Grosjean emerged with a sprained ankle from the harrowing incident.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

Romain Grosjean was lucky to escape the inferno

Grosjean returns to 'nightmare' scene

Ahead of the season opener of the 2024 F1 season in Bahrain, Grosjean has bravely returned to the scene of his accident and documented it on Instagram.

"Went for a walk to visit the Phoenix Corner," he wrote alongside a selfie of the scene.

Many commenters were quick to comment on Grosjean's tongue-in-cheek humour.

"Bro is making a meme out of himself," one wrote.

"He went to visit his nightmare," another said.

On a more serious note, one fan added: "The strength to not only get back in a race car, but to go visit the scene of one of the worst nightmares of any race car driver is huge.

"We love you Grosjean and thank you for being so incredible!"

READ MORE: Leclerc hits out at Ferrari strategy AGAIN after Bahrain defeat

Related

Max Verstappen Haas AlphaTauri Bahrain Grand Prix
Horner tells Verstappen 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain performance
Bahrain Grand Prix

Horner tells Verstappen 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain performance

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

  • Yesterday 17:58

Latest News

Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend's replacement reveals incredible past with announcer

  • 56 minutes ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

  • Yesterday 17:58
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive legend reveals how he responded to Haas axing

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Features

F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton move puts pressure on Ferrari rivals

  • 2 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

Horner tells Verstappen 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain performance

  • 3 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

Stroll mocked after drawing first yellow flag of 2024 after ONE CORNER

  • Yesterday 15:35
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x