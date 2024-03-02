F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start time, schedule and ESPN coverage
The first race of the 2024 season has arrived, the Bahrain Grand Prix being held - unusually - on a Saturday rather than the traditional Sunday.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start from pole after pulling out a fantastic final lap in qualifying on Friday, but he was pushed hard by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who actually set the fastest lap of the weekend so far in Q2.
Leclerc is followed by his George Russell and Carlos Sainz, who both took advantage of Sergio Perez's single-lap struggles to qualify ahead of the second Red Bull.
Below is all you need to know heading into the first race of the season...
Bahrain GP - Saturday, March 2, 2024
For viewers outside of an Australian time zone (or people on the west coast hoping to sleep in), it's a fairly pleasant starting time all around.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 6:00pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):10:00am Saturday
United States (Central Time):9:00am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):7:00am Saturday
UK time (GMT):3:00pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET):4:00pm Saturday
South Africa: 5:00pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):02:00am Sunday
How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
UK: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
