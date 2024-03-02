F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start time, schedule and ESPN coverage

The first race of the 2024 season has arrived, the Bahrain Grand Prix being held - unusually - on a Saturday rather than the traditional Sunday.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start from pole after pulling out a fantastic final lap in qualifying on Friday, but he was pushed hard by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who actually set the fastest lap of the weekend so far in Q2.

Leclerc is followed by his George Russell and Carlos Sainz, who both took advantage of Sergio Perez's single-lap struggles to qualify ahead of the second Red Bull.

Below is all you need to know heading into the first race of the season...

Bahrain GP - Saturday, March 2, 2024

For viewers outside of an Australian time zone (or people on the west coast hoping to sleep in), it's a fairly pleasant starting time all around.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 6:00pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):10:00am Saturday

United States (Central Time):9:00am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):7:00am Saturday

UK time (GMT):3:00pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET):4:00pm Saturday

South Africa: 5:00pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):02:00am Sunday

How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

UK: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

