F1 on TV: How to watch 2024's record-breaking season in the US

The flag drops on the first race of the Formula 1 season on Saturday, and if you've been wanting to know how to watch it...wonder no more!

The 2024 F1 season kicks off this week, fresh off the heels of pre-season testing in Bahrain. With record-breaking 24 races and a surge of interest around the world, especially in the US (thanks to Netflix's Drive to Survive), the demand to catch all the action has never been higher.

This guide, whether you're a die-hard fan or a new viewer hooked by the Netflix craze, will steer you through the broadcasting landscape, ensuring you don't miss a single thrilling moment.

How to watch F1 around the world

United States: ESPN secured US broadcast rights in 2018, marking a significant shift from previous years. The company airs all races live, as well as Sky Sports' coverage across its channels, including network ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU and ESPN Deportes.

Additionally, streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer ESPN in their packages.

United Kingdom: F1's home turf remains firmly in the grip of Sky Sports, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all practice sessions, qualifying, and races.

Their dedicated F1 channel offers in-depth coverage and expert commentary, thanks to the likes of David Croft, Martin Brundle, and Ted Kravitz, making it a haven for hardcore fans. However, select highlights are shown free-to-air on Channel 4, offering a taste of the action for casual viewers.

Here's a rundown of where to catch the F1 action in key countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, C4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1's global reach extends far beyond these highlighted nations. The official F1 website provides a comprehensive list of broadcasters worldwide, ensuring fans anywhere can stay tuned in.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

