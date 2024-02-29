Verstappen in X-rated rant during Bahrain practice
Verstappen in X-rated rant during Bahrain practice
The new Formula 1 season was just a handful of minutes old when Max Verstappen delivered his first sweary complaint about his car.
Despite looking pretty comfortable on his first foray out of the garage, Verstappen had only bad things to say about the car he'd just put six tenths of a second clear at the top of the leaderboard (at the time).
As is often the case, it was the Dutchman's Red Bull race engineer Lambiase, or 'GP' as he's affectionately known in the paddock, who bore the brunt of his frustration.
READ MORE: F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES
Verstappen scolds RB20
It was initially unclear exactly what it was that Verstappen was so irked by, but he was soon brought in to the garage for some amendments to be made to his front wing.
"Everything is s***, miles off," he barked over team radio.
Minutes later, again returning to the garage, Verstappen appeared to clear up the confusion surrounding his issue with the car.
"Still very bad downshifts and upshifts," he said. "The car is literally jumping."
READ MORE: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - strong winds to impact event
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES
- 3 uur geleden
Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email
- 16 minutes ago
Verstappen in X-rated rant during Bahrain practice
- 1 uur geleden
Sainz reveals F1 plan after being dumped by Ferrari
- 2 uur geleden
Horner breaks silence on Red Bull investigation verdict
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation
- Yesterday 15:57