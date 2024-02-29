close global

Verstappen in X-rated rant during Bahrain practice

The new Formula 1 season was just a handful of minutes old when Max Verstappen delivered his first sweary complaint about his car.

Despite looking pretty comfortable on his first foray out of the garage, Verstappen had only bad things to say about the car he'd just put six tenths of a second clear at the top of the leaderboard (at the time).

As is often the case, it was the Dutchman's Red Bull race engineer Lambiase, or 'GP' as he's affectionately known in the paddock, who bore the brunt of his frustration.

Max Verstappen was not happy with the RB20 during the early stages of FP1

Verstappen scolds RB20

It was initially unclear exactly what it was that Verstappen was so irked by, but he was soon brought in to the garage for some amendments to be made to his front wing.

"Everything is s***, miles off," he barked over team radio.

Minutes later, again returning to the garage, Verstappen appeared to clear up the confusion surrounding his issue with the car.

"Still very bad downshifts and upshifts," he said. "The car is literally jumping."

