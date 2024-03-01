Shock Verstappen contract EXIT clause revealed

Helmut Marko has confirmed that Max Verstappen has a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave Red Bull if the team began to underperform.

The Dutchman has won the last three world championships, taking 19 of a possible 22 victories in 2023, but upcoming rule changes in 2026 could see the grid order flipped.

2024 marks the opportunity for him to earn his fourth world championship in a car that looked imperious at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Should their rivals catch up and overtake them in spectacular fashion, then Verstappen could find his way out of the team before the end of his contract.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Helmut Marko has been a Red Bull advisor since 2005

Max Verstappen drives the all-new RB20 in Bahrain

Max Verstappen walks through the Bahrain paddock with team-mate Sergio Perez

Marko: There are clauses

Currently set to stay until the end of 2028, Marko told Servus TV that Verstappen has a get-out clause.

“As in every Formula 1 contract, there are clauses if certain success quality criteria are not met,” Marko said. “These are also included in Max's contract. I don't think an incomprehensible amount of money is an issue for Max.

“If we are not in a position to provide him with a car that is capable of winning…of course he's interested in success as a racing driver. You don't get any younger,” he continued.

“And if he doesn't see the light with Red Bull and these criteria come into play, then it's quite clear that he'll look around. But where would there be something better?"

The likes of McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari are all developing their infrastructure and could prove to be tough competitors in the future.

That would make them attractive propositions should Verstappen look to jump ship after the start of Formula 1’s new technical regulations.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Related