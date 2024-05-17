Verstappen branded 'not normal' by mesmerized former F1 star

A former F1 driver has branded one particular element of Max Verstappen's progress throughout his time at Red Bull 'not normal'.

Christijan Albers, who spent several years at Minardi, has observed his countryman's development ever since making the switch from Toro Rosso in 2016, and has been impressed with his hunger to improve with each passing year.

Verstappen was stunned at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, finishing second as Lando Norris romped home to claim his maiden F1 victory, but his lead at the top of the drivers' standings increased despite that shock result.

The Dutchman will look to get back to winning ways at the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as he chases a fourth consecutive world title.

Max Verstappen was stunned in Miami as Lando Norris claimed victory

Christijan Albers has been amazed by Verstappen's performances in qualifying

Albert impressed by countryman's development

Albers believes one of the key reasons behind why the 26-year-old has risen to the pinnacle of the sport is his ability to consistently deliver pole positions, which as a result, consistently put him in prime position to keep racking up race wins.

Speaking on the the Telegraaf Formule 1 Podcast, Albers said: “I think with Max - I don’t have orange glasses or [an] orange hat on - but you just clearly see how he is growing with everything.

"His qualifications have gotten better and better, that’s not normal. We no longer know any better that he can just drive for pole.

"You can see he has it all together.”

