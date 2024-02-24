Horner addresses Red Bull investigation at Bahrain testing

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was forced to address questions about the internal investigation into his behaviour by reporters at Bahrain testing.

Horner - who has been with the team since their inception in Formula 1 back in 2005 - is currently the subject of a Red Bull investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Although the Brit is was at the pre-season testing in Sakhir and will continue in his role while the process is ongoing, he is unable to comment on the investigation by Red Bull Racing's parent company.

The Milton Keynes-based team have been told by both F1 and the FIA in separate statements that they should try to get to the bottom of the allegations with integrity and the 'highest standards' in mind.

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Horner refuses to discuss investigation

Speaking in a press conference during testing this week, Horner said: "As you're well aware, there's a process going on which I form part of. "But as I form part of that process, I'm afraid I cannot comment on it."

The investigation casts somewhat of a shadow over the start of Red Bull's title defence in 2024, following a hugely successful season last year.

It is not yet certain whether Horner will continue in his role, with the season beginning with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday 2 March.

