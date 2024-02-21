F1 Helmets 2024: Verstappen, Ricciardo and more reveal NEW designs

Helmet designs have become a more and more iconic expression of drivers' personalities as the year have gone by.

Ayrton Senna's yellow and green design symbolised his Brazilian heritage, while Michael Schumacher's black, red, and gold colours became synonymous with his dominance.

Modern drivers like Lewis Hamilton use their helmets as a canvas for vibrant, meaningful designs that reflect their personalities and social commitments - though the seven-time world champion is yet to showcase his new design at the time of writing.

Now more regularly changed, their helmets not only provide protection but also contribute to the individuality and visual spectacle of the sport.

With the 2024 season just days away, join us as we take a look at some of the best designs showed off by the likes world champion Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and their rivals.

Max Verstappen

Three-time world champion Verstappen will seek his fourth successive title wearing a helmet which he describes as a "throwback", featuring red, white, blue and chrome accents:

Chrome 🪩 with a bit of a throwback, my new 2024 season helmet! 🙌



Scale models on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q 🌐 pic.twitter.com/k0qpsv64rz — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 13, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo's new helmet features a silver flame design:

Lando Norris

Norris will aim to mount his own title challenge with a striking helmet featuring a lime green base and a quirky black design:

new season, new helmet, new passport photos pic.twitter.com/2RSKpVEBUZ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 9, 2024

Oscar Piastri

Piastri will get his second F1 season underway with a new helmet featuring lime green, blue and red colourings:

Alex Albon

Albon has opted for a navy blue helmet with salmon accents for 2024:

Fresh lid, same Albono 💯 pic.twitter.com/xygiMks0Eh — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 8, 2024

2024 helmet designs so far...

In addition to the above, the likes of Red Bull star Sergio Perez, Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Zhou Guanyu and Fernando Alonso have all released new designs:

