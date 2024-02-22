Major Red Bull partner claim team 'worried' about Horner investigation

Red Bull partner Ford have claimed that the energy drink brand are concerned about their brand, as an investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate conduct' against Christian Horner continues.

The historic car brand will be returning to Formula 1 after some time away to work with Red Bull on their engines from 2026, pulling them into the orbit of the biggest news story of the sport's off-season.

Ford will provide the power units to both Red Bull and the newly branded Visa Cash App RB from when the next generation of hybrid engines enter the sport in 2026 until at least 2030, after the team parts company with Honda at the end of the 2025 season.

Ford: Red Bull worried by Horner verdict

Red Bull team principal Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by the team due to allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old denies the accusations and the team’s Austrian parent company, Red Bull GmbH, are hoping to conclude their findings as early as next week.

But as the outcome as this stage remains unknown at this time, Ford have said that their new partners are concerned by the ordeal and the impact it could have on their brand.

Speaking on Friday at the Daytona 500, Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said: “As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners.”

"It appears to us, and what we've been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they're worried about their brand, as well.

“And that's why they've got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it's too early for us to comment on it all.”

