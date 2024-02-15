Vasseur reveals impact of Hamilton signing on Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has called the signing of Lewis Hamilton a 'huge opportunity' for the team as they move into a new phase.

Hamilton's move was announced at the start of the month, although he won't step foot in a Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season.

The launch of Ferrari’s 2024 challenger - the SF-24 - on Tuesday was the first opportunity the team’s senior figures had to discuss the shocking transfer.

And speaking with BBC Sport, Vasseur opened up on the signing of the seven-time world champion.

The Frenchman said that it was important to make the announcement early to ensure that there was “no distractions” for the team heading into 2024.

He added that the arrival of Hamilton, who he worked with in GP2 when the latter won the title in 2006, “will be a good challenge for everyone” and that the move “came naturally.

"We had a good relationship for a bit more than 20 years," said Vasseur. "We were always in contact and it came like this, step by step."

The Brit’s soon-to-be team-mate Leclerc said that he was made aware of Ferrari’s talks with Hamilton before he committed his future to the team in a multi-year deal, but stressed that it makes little difference to him.

"These kind of deals are not finalised overnight," said the Monegasque driver.

"It takes time and I was aware of those discussion before signing my deal so it didn't come out as a surprise after signing.

"For the rest I don't want to comment that much, mostly out of respect for Carlos (Sainz, who Hamilton will replace in 2025).

"We have had great years and we will do everything we can do finish on the most successful note possible.

"Lewis is an incredible driver, the most successful in history, with a lot [of] experience he will bring to the team and to me.

"It was good that the team was transparent [about Hamilton], but it didn't change anything for me."

