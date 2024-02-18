Mercedes boss reveals reaction to tough losses

Toto Wolff has pioneered one of Formula 1’s biggest empires – but recently their success has been thwarted as he revealed to Netflix in Drive to Survive.

The man who helped build Mercedes

Toto Wolff has worked with the legendary Lewis Hamilton for 11 years

Mercedes wasn’t always a title contending and race winning team, casting eyes back to the days where it existed as BAR and then Honda.

They were sparked into life in 2009 by Brawn before being turned into Mercedes for 2010 – a long-term project started which produced the fruits that all in Stuttgart hoped for.

One of the biggest components of that was the acquisition of Toto Wolff as the team’s leader and boss.

He transformed the outfit and achieved seven consecutive world championship doubles with them between 2014 and 2020, but they have since struggled to compete for either title.

Wolff: We need to plan the moves

Toto Wolff chats to former rival and friend Sebastian Vettel

While their rivals have enjoyed their slump, Wolff iterated the importance of anticipating their next step and staying ahead of the curve if they want to get back to winning ways during season four of Drive to Survive.

“We are ruthless in the analysis of our own performances and that’s why I’m upset,” he said. “But the rational me, is able to channelize that and take over from the emotional me.

“We haven’t got a crystal ball, but we need to plan the moves ahead and you need to think what to expect from your enemy.

“The ones that you fight hard for, where you come from a position where you don’t expect to win, these victories are very satisfying.”

As much as they enjoyed success for a long period of time, it could take them just as long to get back into a similar position and start winning again.

Even more so now they have lost their star driver Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, leaving a gaping hole in the dynasty right in the middle of their F1 recovery.

