Wolff jokes about holding KEY Verstappen meetings in McDonald's

Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a chance meeting between himself and champion Max Verstappen.
The Mercedes team principal was left blindsided after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton’s seat remains unfilled, with Wolff publicly courting former rival and champion Max Verstappen.
Reports have ranged from offers of a lucrative salary to the Mercedes boss confirming Verstappen was the number one target for the vacant seat.
Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?
Despite rumours that he could switch to Mercedes, Verstappen has reiterated he is happy at Red Bull despite reports of an internal power struggle.
However, Wolff’s pursuit of Verstappen has not ended with the boss making cryptic comments regarding the champion’s F1 future at the Austrian Grand Prix.
When asked whether he would ‘bet his life’ that Max Verstappen would still be driving a Red Bull next year, the Mercedes boss refused to provide a clear answer.
"I would bet my life that Max will be driving a Formula 1 car next year,” Wolff said.
The Austrian has further fuelled rumours about his relationship with Verstappen, after making a joke in a recent interview with oe24.
Both Max Verstappen and Wolff live in Monaco, where the interviewer inferred that the pair would regularly bumped into each other.
In response the Mercedes boss jested with the interviewer, inferring that the two rarely met, especially not by chance in fast food chain McDonalds.
“That happens rather rarely. It's not like we meet by chance at McDonald's,” he said.
