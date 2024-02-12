Four-time F1 champ Vettel hints at sensational return

Sebastian Vettel has continued to tease fans about a potential return to the sport on social media.

The German retired at the end of the 2022 season but has maintained a presence in the sport, even turning up at the Japanese Grand Prix last year to build some beehives.

The use of the hashtag “thereisstillaracetowin” continues to tease a return to F1 in some way, leaving fans wanting more information.

Lewis Hamilton’s sudden departure from Mercedes to join Vettel’s former team Ferrari could have created an enticing opportunity for the German.

Sebastian Vettel is close with Toto Wolff and lives within close proximity to the Austrian

Sebastian Vettel pictured alongside hero Michael Schumacher - who returned to the sport with Mercedes in 2010 after a spell away

Could Vettel be tempted?

Leaving the sport at the end of two unsatisfactory seasons with Aston Martin will have hurt the German, and perhaps even left him feeling hungry for more in the future.

Looking at both Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who are both older than him, there is room to suggest that if fit, he still has plenty to give behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

It just depends on his motivation levels, and whether he is genuinely interested in a return to the paddock just two years after leaving it.

We saw Michael Schumacher return with Mercedes after a few years away, and heading into 2025 – what better storyline for the sport could there be than Hamilton starting at Ferrari and a Vettel return?

In a post on Instagram which received over 100,000 likes, Vettel used the hashtag “thereisstillaracetowin” as he looked back on his past racing commitments with Red Bull.

