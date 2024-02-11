Ricciardo reveals what got him through 'lowest point' in return

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what kept him going when his Formula 1 comeback began to unravel last season.

The Australian broke his hand just a few races into his return to the grid, and the injury turned out to be worse than originally feared.

After getting in a twist with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri, leaving his hands on the steering wheel as he hit the barrier cost Ricciardo the next five races of the season.

He returned at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, before weeks later to lift his team in a tight constructors’ championship battle.

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to put himself in the running for a seat with Red Bull for 2025

Daniel Ricciardo will be hunting for a first podium since his F1 return in 2024

Ricciardo: I refuse to call it a setback

“I think the lowest point was, yeah, like Zandvoort, you know in Holland where I had the accident,” Ricciardo said on his LinkedIn.

“In a way yeah it was a setback but I refuse to call it a setback. You know, this is all just part of the comeback.

“I think with the hand injury I went back to perspective, it’s something I definitely lean on a lot in trying times, you know, I certainly go for the glass half-full approach. I was like okay. Even like, okay, it’s my left hand not my right, so I can still write, I can still do most things.”

He now aims to complete his Formula 1 comeback this year with the Visa Cash App RB team – whom he participated in his first full season with in 2012.

Should he perform well, he has the chance to put himself in the frame for a Red Bull return in 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract set to expire soon.

