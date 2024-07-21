Ricciardo set for test ahead of HUGE decision over Red Bull future
Daniel Ricciardo will take part in a test shootout after which Christian Horner will determine his Red Bull future.
The Australian star has been criticised for a series of poor performances this seaso, only scoring a handful of points for RB.
Ricciardo is not the only Red Bull star in jeopardy, with Sergio Perez at risk of losing his seat, after consecutive pointless finishes and Q1 exits.
Christian Horner revealed at the Hungarian Grand Prix that he had spoken to his driver about his recent downturn in form, but the Mexican failed to improve making another Q1 exit.
What will Red Bull’s 2025 driver line-up look like?
As Ricciardo’s and Perez’s seats remain uncertain, reserve driver Liam Lawson waits in the wings for a full-time F1 opportunity.
The Kiwi took part in a test for Red Bull after the British Grand Prix, with RB CEO Peter Bayer revealing that he drove solidly in an interview with Sky Germany.
“You always have to be cautious about these tests though. You don't know how much Max will attack,” Bayer said.
“You don't know what kind of tyre mix, how much fuel, etc. But he definitely did a good job. And we're continuing in that direction now.
“Firstly, Daniel will of course drive the car in the next two races. And then on July 31st we have another filming day and a test day in Imola and Liam will be in the car again, with us.
“Daniel and Yuki will drive the new car for this filming day. You can drive a limited number of kilometers with the new car. Liam will drive the old car.
When asked about when the team would decide on their driver lineup, Bayer refused to set a date, revealing it was not set in stone who would drive for their team.
“After the summer break and then at some point during this summer break, there will be a discussion with Dr. Marko, Christian, Laurent and I. And then we will decide how to proceed,” Bayer added.
