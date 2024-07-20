RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback
Recent reports that Red Bull may make changes to their driver line-up could destroy Daniel Ricciardo’s chances of making a career comeback.
The Australian’s career has followed a downwards trajectory since he left Red Bull, struggling against Lando Norris at McLaren and being replaced by Oscar Piastri for 2023.
Failing to acquire a full-time seat for the 2023 season, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as their third driver eventually replacing an underperforming Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri (VCARB).
Since returning to the sport, however, Ricciardo has failed to return to his previous form and has been consistently outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024.
Will Daniel Ricciardo return to Red Bull?
In the past few races the 35-year-old has managed to pick up points, and have even been tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez.
The Mexican has scored 15 points in the past six races, eclipsed by the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, and is at risk of losing his seat in the summer break if he fails to improve.
However, according to a recent report from AMuS, Ricciardo’s Red Bull comeback may be hampered by his current team-mate Tsunoda.
The report states that the Japanese driver would replace the struggling Perez after a series of solid results for RB this season.
In a further blow to Ricciardo, AMuS also suggested that VCARB would promote their junior drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar to the team, leaving the Aussie without a race seat.
Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo for six races in 2023, impressing on his debut, and Hadjar has driven the Red Bull in multiple FP1 sessions.
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko revealed that Lawson had a clause in his contract that will allow him to look elsewhere for a seat if he is not promoted to F1 by 2025, and Ricciardo’s F1 future remains uncertain.
