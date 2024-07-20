close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback

RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback

RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback

RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback

Recent reports that Red Bull may make changes to their driver line-up could destroy Daniel Ricciardo’s chances of making a career comeback.

The Australian’s career has followed a downwards trajectory since he left Red Bull, struggling against Lando Norris at McLaren and being replaced by Oscar Piastri for 2023.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Failing to acquire a full-time seat for the 2023 season, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as their third driver eventually replacing an underperforming Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri (VCARB).

Since returning to the sport, however, Ricciardo has failed to return to his previous form and has been consistently outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023
Yuki Tsunoda has impressed in 2024

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

In the past few races the 35-year-old has managed to pick up points, and have even been tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has scored 15 points in the past six races, eclipsed by the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, and is at risk of losing his seat in the summer break if he fails to improve.

However, according to a recent report from AMuS, Ricciardo’s Red Bull comeback may be hampered by his current team-mate Tsunoda.

The report states that the Japanese driver would replace the struggling Perez after a series of solid results for RB this season.

In a further blow to Ricciardo, AMuS also suggested that VCARB would promote their junior drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar to the team, leaving the Aussie without a race seat.

Could Daniel Ricciardo be replaced by Liam Lawson?

Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo for six races in 2023, impressing on his debut, and Hadjar has driven the Red Bull in multiple FP1 sessions.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko revealed that Lawson had a clause in his contract that will allow him to look elsewhere for a seat if he is not promoted to F1 by 2025, and Ricciardo’s F1 future remains uncertain.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

Related

Red Bull McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda
F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim
Latest F1 News

F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim

  • Yesterday 00:00
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

  • July 18, 2024 00:00

Latest News

NASCAR

Star NASCAR driver admits 'ANXIETY' about weather ahead of race

  • Just now
F1 Social

Verstappen F1 rival apologises for CONTROVERSIAL incident

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

RB shakeup in danger of DESTROYING Ricciardo career comeback

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR legend hits out at HARSH treatment of Wallace

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton posts ADORABLE dog crossover pictures with Leclerc

  • Yesterday 22:00
Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungarian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen beaten twice as Ferrari in HUGE red flag smash

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x