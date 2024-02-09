F1 team reveal new team principal on permanent deal

Alpine have confirmed that interim boss Bruno Famin has been given the team principal job on a permanent basis coming into the new season.

The team's decision to relieve Otmar Szafnauer of his duties as boss last July left a leadership void, and they drafted Famin in to fill the gap.

Alpine finished a lonely sixth place in the constructors’ standings in 2023, taking just one podium at the Dutch Grand Prix from Pierre Gasly.

The team showed promising progress towards the end of the season but are aware that they need to show more if they are to remain in the sport long-term.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Alpine's 2024 livery features a lot more revealed carbon than previous cars

Esteban Ocon is entering his fifth season with the French outfit in 2024

Are Alpine a team on the move?

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are out of contract at the end of the year, giving their new team principal work to do if he wants to hold onto his talent into 2025 – especially with Mercedes in need of a driver.

Ocon has ties with Toto Wolff and used to be a contracted young driver for the team and could be a serious candidate for them to replace Lewis Hamilton – who leaves them to join Ferrari.

In a post on social media platform X, Alpine confirmed that Famin is now the team’s full-time team principal.

Making the step in 2024. We’re delighted to confirm Bruno Famin as Team Principal. pic.twitter.com/pojwItP4dW — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2024

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix