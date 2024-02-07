Historic Ferrari F1 deal could END after Hamilton deal

Carlos Sainz could take a long-standing Ferrari sponsor with him when he leaves the team at the end of the current season.

The Spaniard is without a seat for the 2025 season as things stand, but has some commercial backing behind him.

Now Santander could be on their way out – a prominent sponsor who have backed Ferrari for a while, including when Fernando Alonso drove for the team between 2010 and 2014 as well.

READ MORE: Spam email DISASTER revealed in Andretti entry denial

Carlos Sainz will depart Ferrari after four seasons with the team

Carlos Sainz has two career victories to his name so far, both with Ferrari

Sponsor could be on the move

The Ferrari liveries of the early 2010’s were classics and heralded by fans, serving as a positive reminder of Fernando Alonso’s time at the team, regardless of their failure to achieve a world championship together.

According to The Qualifier, ‘Santander is likely to depart’ when Carlos Sainz leaves at the end of the 2024 season.

There are expected to be multiple options on the table for Sainz with Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin and Sauber (later to become Audi) all in need of talent beyond 2024.

It’s unknown whether the sponsor would follow him to a team, but we do know that it could be the last time for a while that the iconic Santander white is seen on a red Ferrari car.

READ MORE: Andretti DEFIANT in response to F1 snub