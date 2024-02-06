Spam email DISASTER revealed in Andretti entry denial
F1 News
Andretti Autosport are reported to have missed a key meeting with Formula One Management (FOM) about their proposed (and now denied) entry into the sport thanks to an email issue.
Andretti Autosport have released a statement about their joint bid with Cadillac to join the Formula 1 grid, suggesting that they would like an in-person meeting with Formula One Management (FOM).
FOM rejected the bid recently, saying that the proposed team would not be a 'competitive participant', as well as questioning the financial viability of adding an extra team - also revealing that they had extended 'an invitation to an in-person meeting' at their offices, but that 'the applicant did not accept this offer.'
Now, the Associated Press have reported that this was due to the most mundane of mistakes: namely, missing an email which had been caught in a spam filter.
While their 2026 entry has been knocked back, Andretti do still hope that they can be successful with a 2028 entry, when they would be backed by the might of General Motors, with a power unit supplied by the motoring giant.
Andretti's failed F1 bid
One of the sticking points of a 2026 entry was that the team would need to be powered by an already-confirmed engine manufacturer for that season, when new regulations will hit the sport.
While Alpine team principal Bruno Famin had already stated that he would be willing to negotiate a deal with Andretti following a pre-contract agreement, those services will no longer be needed.
Andretti, however, are defiant in their response, and want to be given another chance at a meeting with FOM personnel.
"We were not aware that the offer of a meeting had been extended and we would not decline a meeting with Formula 1 management," a statement read. "An in-person meeting to discuss business matters would be and remains of utmost importance to Andretti Cadillac.
“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the management of Formula 1 and we have written to them confirming our interest."
