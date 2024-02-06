Spam email DISASTER revealed in Andretti entry denial

Andretti Autosport are reported to have missed a key meeting with Formula One Management (FOM) about their proposed (and now denied) entry into the sport thanks to an email issue.

Andretti Autosport have released a statement about their joint bid with Cadillac to join the Formula 1 grid, suggesting that they would like an in-person meeting with Formula One Management (FOM).

FOM rejected the bid recently, saying that the proposed team would not be a 'competitive participant', as well as questioning the financial viability of adding an extra team - also revealing that they had extended 'an invitation to an in-person meeting' at their offices, but that 'the applicant did not accept this offer.'

Now, the Associated Press have reported that this was due to the most mundane of mistakes: namely, missing an email which had been caught in a spam filter.

While their 2026 entry has been knocked back, Andretti do still hope that they can be successful with a 2028 entry, when they would be backed by the might of General Motors, with a power unit supplied by the motoring giant.

Andretti Autosport are headed by former F1 driver Michael Andretti

While the FIA approved Andretti's bid, FOM knocked them back due to commercial viability and competitiveness concerns

Audi are already scheduled to join F1 in 2026, taking over from the Sauber-owned team

Andretti's failed F1 bid

One of the sticking points of a 2026 entry was that the team would need to be powered by an already-confirmed engine manufacturer for that season, when new regulations will hit the sport.

While Alpine team principal Bruno Famin had already stated that he would be willing to negotiate a deal with Andretti following a pre-contract agreement, those services will no longer be needed.

Andretti, however, are defiant in their response, and want to be given another chance at a meeting with FOM personnel.

"We were not aware that the offer of a meeting had been extended and we would not decline a meeting with Formula 1 management," a statement read. "An in-person meeting to discuss business matters would be and remains of utmost importance to Andretti Cadillac.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the management of Formula 1 and we have written to them confirming our interest."

