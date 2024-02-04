Local politicians took nearly $55k in free tickets for Vegas GP

Five Las Vegas politicians accepted ‘educational’ tickets to watch Formula 1’s inaugural offering in Nevada last November.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that according to campaign finance records, all seven members of the Clark County Commision – the Las Vegas Strip’s governing body, were offered tickets to the Skybox area.

The tickets for the event – which ran between November 15-18, were valued at nearly $11,000 after Nevada’s 9% live entertainment tax.

Two of the commissioners – Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft, declined the offer. Tick Segerblom, Ross Miller, Jim Gibson, William McCurdy and Justin Jones all accepted the tickets.

Segerblom: We need to learn everything we can

Segerblom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the purpose of the visit to the inaugural event was ‘educational’ and that learning would be important for the community.

“The county — its employees and residents — made the event happen and suffered lots of adverse consequences as a result,” he said. “If we’re going to keep doing it for nine more years, we need to learn everything we can.”

McCurdy agreed with Segerblom, adding that it would have been ‘irresponsible’ for the commissioners not to see how the weekend worked.

Miller attended a singular practice session to help inform his future decision making relating to permits and licensing.

