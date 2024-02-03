Classic F1 track FIGHTS BACK in circuit battle

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is hoping that a renovation costing more than $50m will help in its bid to keep Formula 1 races beyond 2026.

Drivers will experience a new pit complex and paddock club area in Barcelona as soon as this season, as the track desperately tries not to lose out to the creeping takeover of street circuits.

It’s also hoped that crowd control issues may be sorted with further investment into the infrastructure of the circuit.

Currently, there are only two years of the Spanish Grand Prix being held in Barcelona left before the title gets handed over to the new Madrid based street circuit.

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed

Spain writing its own F1 history

While 2026 currently marks the last time the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya is expected to feature on the F1 calendar, that season will also be the first time in nearly 15 years that two grands prix will be held in Spain.

The European Grand Prix was previously staged in Valencia alongside the Spanish Grand Prix between 2008 and 2012 but failed due to a lack of excitement on track.

According to Motorsport.com, the circuit and Catalan officials hope that the renovations ‘will strengthen Barcelona’s claim on a grand prix slot.’

Prior reports suggesting that Mercedes sponsor Petronas is planning to anchor a Malaysian Grand Prix means that from 2027 and beyond, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya faces plenty of competition for a spot-on Formula 1’s 24 race calendar.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move