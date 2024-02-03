Hamilton's replacement? Weird Mercedes post teases potential new driver

Mercedes' social media team have posted an Italian translation on X, which could be a hint that Andrea Kimi Antonelli may be a future replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the Formula 1 world earlier this week, when it was announced that he would team up with Ferrari from the 2025 season.

It means that the iconic partnership between the 39-year-old and Mercedes - which has yielded six world championships - will come to an end at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

While this has left fans excited at the prospect of one of the most successful drivers of all time lining up alongside the supremely talented Charles Leclerc at what is the most successful F1 team of all time, Mercedes now have some thinking to do about where their future may lie.

Antonelli tipped to replace Hamilton

The experience of Carlos Sainz would make for a sensible choice, particularly given he is the driver that Hamilton will replace at Ferrari in 2025, but Mercedes may instead opt to look down a more youthful route.

The Brackley-based squad's junior driver programme includes the likes of Frederik Vesti and Antonelli, a 17-year-old racer who has already been tipped for huge success.

Now, Mercedes may have dropped a small hint on their social media that Antonelli, who is Italian, could be the man to partner George Russell from 2025.

Lesson one. Learning to say hello pic.twitter.com/Erz1qXoUhR — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 2, 2024

