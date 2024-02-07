Star pundit excited about F1 'EXPLOSION'

Ted Kravitz has admitted being excited for the 'explosion' in the Formula 1 driver market after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

2024 will mark the first season in F1 history where the driver lineups are entirely unchanged from the end of the previous year, with some other pundits calling that 'boring'

But Hamilton’s sensational move to Maranello from Mercedes for the 2025 season has sent the world of F1 into chaos, with large amounts of speculation as to who will replace him at the silver arrows.

14 drivers on the grid are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, setting up a potentially crazy winter for transfers, which Kravitz thanks Hamilton and Ferrari for as it has 'exploded' the 'static' driver market

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has stunned the F1 world

Speculation has rbagun as to who could replace him at Mercedes

Kravitz: Hamilton move 'exploded' driver market

Speaking on Sky Sports about Hamilton and his move to the Italian team, when asked whether he made the decision with his head or his heart, Kravitz responded: “Probably both.

“We should say thank you Ferrari and thank you Lewis Hamilton for exploding the drivers’ market that had looked very static for this year.

"Is it heart or head?" 🤔



Does Lewis Hamilton have a better chance of winning an eight world championship at Ferrari?

“I think Lewis Hamilton, he had to ask himself one question and that was ‘can I win another championship at Mercedes?’ And if the answer to that was yes, then he’s got this year to do it.

“But if the answer to that is no and he thinks that Red Bull are going to win the championship this year and probably 2025 and, who knows about 2026, then he thinks ‘well, my career is going to end maybe in the next four or fives years, I’d like to drive for Ferrari on day.’

“And then in that regard, it makes sense.”

