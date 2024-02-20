Former F1 chief reveals why Verstappen may never be seen as a 'true great'

Nick Fry, the former figurehead at Mercedes, Brawn, and Honda, suggests that Max Verstappen may not attain the status of a 'true great' in Formula 1.

Despite Verstappen's notable impact on the sport, marked by his current dominance with Red Bull, Fry raises doubts about the Dutchman achieving 'true greatness'.

Verstappen's impressive streak with Red Bull has etched his name in F1 history, boasting three consecutive world championships and securing 54 race victories, placing him third among drivers with the most wins, recently surpassing the records of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

While his achievements see him level on title wins with legendary names such as Niki Lauda and Ayrton Senna, it pales in comparison to what Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have accomplished.

Fry: Verstappen may never be true great

On top of their seven world championships each and race wins – Schumacher with 91 and Hamilton with 103 – their legacy goes beyond their time on the track with their personalities and what they have done for the appeal of the sport.

Speaking with OLBG, former Mercedes CEO Fry explained that while Verstappen has the talent to become an all-time great, he may never be on the same level as the likes of Hamilton and Schumacher.

“Max Verstappen can very well finish as the most successful driver ever, but I'm not sure if he'll be the most heroic and the one who'll they'll make movies about,” he said.

“All of the truly great drivers have done something as well as winning races, great achievement though that is.“

