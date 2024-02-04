McLaren hit 'key milestone' for 2024 season

McLaren have revealed that they've hit a 'key milestone' in their car development for the upcoming season.

The papaya team were quick to unveil their new paint scheme weeks ago, but are yet to officially launch their 2024 challenger.

However what we do know is that the latest McLaren appears to have passed a major and important hurdle when it comes to pre-season testing for any team.

In a post from the team's social media account, team members all gathered round to ensure that the new car could at the very least splutter into life for the first time.

While for many normal folk on a cold January morning this is not usually a guarantee, everything appeared to go as planned at the Woking outfit's garage in the video posted to X.

McLaren up and firing for 2024

The post was captioned: "Roaring into life... We've fired-up for the first time in 2024! A key milestone in the car build process."

As the car, with only a close up of the rear seen, was powered up its revs were tested in front of key staff members with little signs of any problem.

After the car cuts out on what looks like a successful completion of the test, the video then cuts towards CEO Zak Brown who appeared pleased with what he had seen after giving an approving nod.

It's another big boost for McLaren who earlier in January confirmed a new long term contract for Lando Norris.

The British star's commitment is another sign of the team heading in the right direction as they look towards the 2024 season as one where they can hopefully increase their challenge to defending champions Red Bull.

