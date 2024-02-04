F1 star opens up on HUGE 2024 season targets

Lando Norris appears to be gearing up for the 2024 season with a new confidence in his team's abilities.

The second half of the season saw Norris and rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri shoot up the standings after a mid-season upgrade, and the Brit seems hopeful that he can claim his first Formula 1 win in 2024.

With the experience gained from finishing as the runner-up in six of the last 14 races, Norris believes McLaren's recent enhancements, including a new wind tunnel and simulator, position him well to compete closely with top contenders like Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton.

Norris has an eye on glory

As Norris approaches 105 race starts without a win, he senses that victory is within reach.

“With how we improved last year, with the trajectory (we are on), with the knowledge of what we can further improve on from our learnings, there were moments we were close to winning races,” said Norris. “We were not miles away from a Red Bull.

“Last year, when you think of it, it was the most competitive car ever in Formula 1, and yet a few races we were extremely close.

“If you want to win one race, then we are as close as we have ever been since I've been here at McLaren, and for many, many years.

“If you asked me, ‘Do you think you can win races this year? I'd probably be more inclined to say yes'.”

