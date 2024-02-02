F1 pundit suggests SURPRISE new team for Sainz

F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto has touted a surprise potential landing spot for Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard now out of a job in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's shock signing for Ferrari leaves Sainz out in the cold but Barretto, writing even before the Hamilton deal was announced, has suggested a possible home for the Singapore GP winner.

Writing on the official F1 website, Barretto suggested that Williams could be a viable option for Sainz.

Big decisions for Sainz

With Mercedes and McLaren (probably) off the table and uncertainties surrounding Red Bull, Sainz's eyes may turn toward Williams.

Williams, currently with Alex Albon's contract concluding, may be in search of a new lead driver.

Alternatively, they could explore the prospect of pairing the Thai driver with Sainz, creating a formidable partnership for the team.

“As Williams’ star continues to rise, the British team could be a potential destination for him [Carlos Sainz] too," Barretto wrote.

